Nyoro inaugurated Kiambu Governor, takes over from impeached Waititu

, KIAMBU, Kenya, Jan 31 – James Nyoro was Friday installed the Governor of Kiambu, following the Senate’s decision on Wednesday to uphold the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu by the Kiambu County Assembly.

Nyoro’s installation as Kiambu Governor got underway Friday afternoon, a day after an inauguration ceremony flopped over legal hurdles.

Waititu was charged with graft and abuse of office.

The swearing in was formalized on Thursday following a Gazette Notice by the County Secretary Martin Mbugua.

Justice John Onyiego who presided over the function said the gazettement of Nyoro’s installation met the legal threshold.

Justice Onyiego, who was scheduled to administer the oath during the aborted ceremony on Thursday said he decided to cancel an inauguration because the law had not been followed.

Hundreds of Nyoro’s supporters and leaders had assembled at the County Headquarters, where he was ready to take an oath, only for the Judiciary to postpone the exercise, prompting protests by a section of locals.

Waititu has already filed a case in the High Court, seeking orders to overturn the Senate’s decision to uphold a motion by the Kiambu MCAs who voted to impeach him.