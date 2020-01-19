NGO Council tells leaders not to use BBI to settle political scores

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – The National Non Governmental Organizations has called on all Kenyan leaders to unite in the nation as envisaged in the BBI process.

“The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)is good for Kenya because it has the potential to unite the country as opposed to dividing it,” said the council in a statement to newsrooms.

The Council lauded the move by the leading western leaders to attend the BBI popularization and sensitization meeting in Kagamega County Saturday, sending clear a signal of unity of purpose around the country.

The statement called on all leaders irrespective of their political interest and affiliations to sensitize Kenyans on the document and ensure that the process is not used to settle political scores.

“The interests of the country are bigger than the interest of some individuals,” says the NGO statement.

“Kenyans need to be sensitized on the contents of the report for them to understand and make informed decisions when it is taken for referendum or otherwise,” concluded the statement.