Mudavadi, Wetangula say Western is united, throwing their weight behind BBI

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula now say Western Kenya is united, adding that no one will be able to divide the region.

Speaking during their surprise appearances at the second Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sensitization rally in Kakamega County, the two leaders said BBI is the answer to the country’s problems.

On his part, Wetangula urged Kenyans to not focus on one pillar of the report while forgetting others.

“BBI is not about leaders; BBI has 9 pillars, inclusivity is as important as electoral justice; tribalism is as dangerous as stealing elections, marginalization of communities and regions in the economic fabric is as dangerous as a bomb, as we move forward, we want to see justice for all,” he said.

While voicing his support for the report, Mudavadi urged Kenyans to read report and submit their queries about the report so that their input is considered.

“I have walked with Raila repeatedly; we have agreed and disagreed severally. However, if it is an idea such as BBI, we sit and discuss for the betterment of the country and not for individual gain,” he added.

The surprise appearance by the two leaders came as a shocker as they had been expected to attend a parallel rally in Mumias which was organized by politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Meanwhile, there were running battles in Mumias as Ruto’s allies attempted to hold a gathering parallel to a grand BBI meeting.