MP Kimani Ngunjiri’s security, firearm withdrawn over remarks on DP Ruto’s Mombasa residence

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 20 – Outspoken Bahati lawmaker Kimani Ngunjiri’s security detail has been withdrawn and his firearm confiscated over recent remarks in which he accused some government officials of frustrating Deputy President William Ruto.

Ngunjiri made the statement following a publication on a local daily which revealed Ruto had been denied access to a newly renovated official residence in Mombasa.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Nakuru summoned the legislator on Monday where they informed him of the decision to revoke his firearm license.

The MP was interrogated at the DCI regional bureau for roughly two hours and recorded a statement on the same.

Addressing the media after the session with detectives Ngunjiri said he was challenged on the veracity of his claims.

“I am wondering why they are asking me, yet the information was in a section of the media, they should instead ask the media houses that published the story,” he said.

Ngunjiri added that he was only concerned about the alleged eviction of DP Ruto from his official residence in Mombasa and did not intend to incite the masses.

He accused the government of using the police to intimidate politicians allied to the Deputy President.

The MP claimed that he was being harassed because of his stand on the implementation Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and maintained that he was going to oppose any attempts to change the document.

He wondered why the gun was being taken away, yet he had it since 1992 with no incident reported regarding the misuse of the weapon.

“I have never misused it, I have a feeling that the government is stripping off my security to get to me,” he said.

Ngunjiri added that his life was in danger citing an incidence where unknown people trailed his car in March 2019.

Another group of armed men visited his home in November 2019 and asked his whereabouts, the MP indicated.

“I promptly reported the two incidents, and nothing was done,” he said adding that he did not publicize the incidents to avoid politicizing the matter.

“I did not want to go public because of politics but I can see there are forces keen on eliminating me,” Ngujiri remarked displaying police Occurrence Book reference numbers under which the reports were filed.