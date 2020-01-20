MP Babu Owino’s day in court for shooting a DJ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was set to face an attempted murder charge Monday morning, after shooting a DJ at B-Club in Nairobi on Friday morning.

Babu, whose real names are Paul Ongili, a former University of Nairobi student leader, spent the weekend in police cells following his arrest on Friday when he shot Felix Orinda alias Evolve.

CCTV footage from the club shows Babu shooting the DJ, while smoking shisha, and surrounded by his friends–including a lady who was seated just next to him.

The DJ is still admitted to Nairobi Hospital having undergone surgeries to remove a bullet that was lodged in his neck.

The shooting has elicited concerns, with many asking why B-Club was still operating despite a court order last year that it should be closed, besides offering its clients shisha which is a banned substance in Kenya.

“He will face charges of attempted murder,” said George Kinoti, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).