MP Babu Owino arrested for shooting a reveler at B-Club

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly shooting a reveler at B-Club, police said.

“The MP is in custody,” said George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “he was arrested for shooting a man at the club.”

He said the shooting occurred around 8am.

A detective who saw the victim said he was shot in the neck.

“He suffered serious injuries and has been rushed to Nairobi Hospital,” the officer said.

B-Club is an upmarket nightclub on Galana Road in Nairobi, often frequented by the middle and upper class.

When reached for comment, Kilimani DCIO Fatuma Hadi said she was at the scene, but did not immediately provide more details.

Developing story…..