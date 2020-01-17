MP Babu Owino arrested for shooting a DJ at B-Club

2 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arrested on Friday morning for shooting a DJ at B-Club, police said.

“The MP is in custody,” said George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “he was arrested for shooting a man at the club.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the shooting occurred around 8am.

A detective who saw the victim said he was shot in the neck. The victim was identified as Felix Orinda alias Evolve, a Disk Jockey at the club, who is well known to the MP.

“He suffered serious injuries and has been rushed to Nairobi Hospital,” the officer said, “he was shot after a brief argument at the club”.

Police said the MP was arrested at Nairobi Hospital where the victim had been rushed for treatment.

B-Club is an upmarket nightclub on Galana Road in Nairobi, often frequented by the middle and upper class.

When reached for comment, Kilimani DCIO Fatuma Hadi said she was at the scene, but did not immediately provide more details.