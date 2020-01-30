MoH says results on suspected coronavirus case sent to South Africa for validation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced laboratory test results of a suspected coronavirus case admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) had been dispatched to South Africa for further analysis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki said further analysis from South Africa will determine the ministry’s strategy moving forward once it is established results from the National Influenza Centre are accurate.

“Results carried out on the Case in Isolation have been sent to South Africa for further analysis to have a clear guideline on how we can move on once we established that our results are correct,” she indicated.

“Our systems are working, and we have capacity and infrastructure to fight coronavirus,” the CS added.

The ministry pointed out the patient who exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms upon arrival from Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday was still in isolation and being monitored.

