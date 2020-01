0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NYERI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Disaster response teams in Nyeri County Thursday retrieved a body of a miner from a quarry in Gakindu after it reportedly caved in trapping four people.

Three other persons, reports indicated, were yet to be retrieved from the quarry.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was due to issue a statement later Thursday as the rescue operation continued.

More to follow…