Matiangi convenes key security meeting in Mombasa amid rising terror threats

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 15 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi was Wednesday expected to preside over the official opening of high-level security forum at the Coast.

The meeting, to be attended by top security organs, was set to be held at Whitesands Hotel, Mombasa.

The meeting will feature a rigorous review of security policies, regional police officials indicated.

National administration officials will also discuss development.

The meeting comes several weeks after a spate of terror attacks in Lamu County.

Garissa County in the north eastern region has also suffered recurrent attacks in recent months.

On January 2, three people were killed after Al Shabab militants attacked their bus at Nyongoro area along the Lamu-Garsen highway.

Three days later, January 5, Al Shabab staged yet another daring attack on Manda airfield in Lamu.

They attacked the Camp Simba military base, which hosts the United States military and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Three US citizen, one officer and two contractors were killed in the attack.

KDF did not disclose any information on Kenyan fatalities.

Five Al Shabab fighters were however killed in the attack and several others arrested.