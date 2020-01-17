Magoha lobbies for heightened security in terror-prone north east to protect non-local teachers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha Thursday urged security agencies to intensify surveillance in the north eastern region of the country in the wake of terror attacks targeting non-local teachers.

Prof Magoha insisted that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will not review its delocalization policy in view of the attacks, challenging instead local communities to come clean and stand with teachers posted in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matiangi was speaking to security chief during a three-day coast regional security forum which entered its second day on Thursday.

“We shall not be cowed. Every Kenyan must be ready to serve any part of the country. I believe security agencies in the affected counties can deal with this matter,” said Magoha.

Magoha said Kenyans should be free to work in any part of the country.

He asked the locals in the affected areas to work closely with the police and local teachers and report any suspicious persons within their area.

“The affected schools are hundreds of kilometres from the Somali border with Kenya. It means these criminals are within the area, therefore locals must work closely with security agencies to report strangers. We are not going to be cowed in our own country,” said Magoha.

For the past one week, teachers from Garissa County have been flocking TSC headquarters in Nairobi seeking transfers following Monday’s terror attack incident at Kamethu where three non-local teachers were killed.

Teachers killed in a 2:00am attack were 28-year-old Caleb Mutua and Titus Mushindi and Samwel Mutua, both 29 years old.

In his one-and-half-hour address to the senior security officers attending the coast regional security meeting at Whitesands Hotel Mombasa, Magoha exuded confidence in the ability of security officers to provide security to teachers in areas experiencing security challenges.

Last Sunday, militants attacked yet another school, Saretho Boarding Primary School, shot and killed four pupils.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has said the non-local teachers should be transferred from the affected areas saying TSC should instead post local teachers.

“Delocalization of teachers will never work in the country,” he said.