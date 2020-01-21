Locusts invade Tseikuru in Kitui days after a swarm was sighted in Baringo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, KITUI, Kenya, Jan 21 – New swarms of locust has been reported in Tsiekuru, Mulungoni and Mwingi North Game Reserve in Kitui County.

Mwingi Deputy County Commissioner Ann Mitema Tuesday confirmed the invasion in Mwingi saying Kitui County Government has been alerted regarding the issue.

She said ward administrators and Agricultural Extension officers had been directed to monitor the situation and see what action to take.

“The first attacked the game reserve before spreading to other areas. The latest am told they have spread to Mulangoni,” she said.

The invasion adds to eight the number of counties infested so far, Baringo County being the latest county on the lift of affected counties.

Another swarm was reported in Laikipia and Meru counties on January 13.

Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa and Samburu counties were grappling to contain the menace which was confirmed on January 9.

The current outbreak of desert locusts, according Food and Agriculture Organization, originated from the Red Sea coast.

The national government had announced a campaign to combat the spread of locusts through aerial spraying with additional aircraft assigned to hardly hit area.

A Sh230 million budget has been set airside of the campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives.