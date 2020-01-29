Lenku assures BBI firm in Maa-land during meeting with Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 – ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Maasai community, led by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, pledging to work with the community in embracing peace in the country.

Lenku, a former Interior Cabinet Secretary, is President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga’s endorsed regional coordinator of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Maa land.

During the meeting at Odinga’s office at Capitol Hill, the former Prime Minister is understood to have told Lenku to coordinate the BBI initiative in the region for the sake of the community’s unity and development, according to an official aware of the discussions.

“It was a very cordial meeting that discussed a number of issues, including the BBI,” the source said, “Lenku has assured that he will mobilise support for BBI in the region.”

Maasai-land is considered key in the country’s political realignments, and the choice of Lenku is largely seen to have stemmed from his influence in the region as President Kenyatta and Odinga intensify campaigns for the initiative that resulted from the March 2018 handshake that has made Deputy President William Ruto and his allies uncomfortable in government and sent them to the drawing board in their strategy to ensure Ruto succeeds Kenyatta in 2022.