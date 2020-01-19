Leave my name out of BBI campaigns says DP Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians campaigning in the name of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to stop making him the issue in their rallies.

He said the politicians were free to campaign for the document but should leave his name and insults out of their meetings.

Making reference to the Bukhungu forum, held in Kakamega Saturday, Dr Ruto said, “I saw yesterday insults formed half of the meeting, there was less mention of BBI than mention of Ruto and his home in Sugoi.”

He told politicians to concentrate on asking Kenyans on what they would prefer to be in the document than trivializing the forums.

The Deputy President was speaking during a prayer service, Sunday, at Kyumbi Catholic Church in Maanzoni, Machakos County.

He was accompanied by MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala) Fabian Muli (Kangundo), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) and Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East).

At the same time, Dr Ruto urged the task-force to come up with a countrywide programme that would accommodate the views of every Kenyan.

He urged leaders from across the political divide to respect those with divergent views and give them space to freely express themselves.

“There is no need to hold people with a different opinion in contempt to the extent of denying them an opportunity to express themselves.”

The MPs said BBI meetings had been turned into platforms to insult and disparage Kenyans, a situation they said was dividing the country further.