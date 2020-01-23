Lawyer Cecil Miller denies receiving Sh252mn from NLC as compensation for SGR land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Lawyer Cecil Miller has denied reports that he received Sh252 million from the National Land Commission, NLC, as compensation for a parcel of land on the Standard Gauge Railway, SGR.

Miller said reports suggesting that he received the payment from NLC is false and malicious and has threatened to sue the Daily Nation, which published an article about it.

“Our client has never received the said of sum of Sh252.12 million from the National Land Commission as compensation for the said parcel of land in Kajiado,” said Senior Associate Rubeena Dar, of Miller and Company Advocates, in a letter to the daily.

The article states that the land is in Nairobi County and linked the compensation to the fact that lawyer Miller represents Governor Mike Sonko in various cases.

“The County Government of Nairobi has no role in respect of approval of land for payment in compulsory acquisition by the government and more so for this piece of land that is located in Kajiado County,” the letter to the Daily Nation states.

His law firm said the allegations contained in the article have “inflicted great prejudice to Miller and caused extreme damage to his reputation as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya”. He is demanding a retraction.

“We are instructed to demand an immediate publication of an apology and a retraction of your said defamatory statements upon which the issue of quantum of damages due to our client can be gone into,” the letter states.