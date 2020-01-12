Kuria walks to freedom after processing police bond, court release order defied   

2 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Troubled Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria walked to freedom Saturday night after posting a Sh20,000 police bond, authorities having declined to set him free on a Sh50,000 cash bail obtained by his lawyers led by Dr John Khaminwa on Friday when he was arrested for assault.

Kuria who was held at the Kilimani Police Station said he will not be cowed by attempts by a few powerful individuals in government to silence him over his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking moments after he was released over alleged assault charges, the controversial lawmaker maintained that he will remain steadfast in his pursuit to see that DP Ruto ascends to power in 2022.

“I belong to the wing where I am in alliance with the DP Ruto and if that is the reason why I was arrested then I am not afraid and ashamed to be arrested again. We are seeking for power and we are going to form the next government and we have no excuse and regrets on that,” he said.

The second term lawmaker who was accompanied by his colleagues Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu) among others, was bullish that DP Ruto’s candidature in 2022 will see the light of day and no form of intimidation of his lieutenants would upset that.

Kuria was arrested on Friday over accusations that he assaulted a lady at the Royal Media Services Offices where he had gone for an interview at Inooro Television.

He was later released on a Sh50, 000 cash bail but senior police officers at Kilimani police station exhibited reluctancy to allow him walk free in what he believes was a well-choreographed scheme that was meant to teach him a lesson over his political stand.

Kuria who has over the years stirred controversy in the political arena and previously incarcerated over hate speech remarks, blasted unnamed individuals in government for outrightly defying court orders.

He lamented that the total disregard to the court orders risked plunging the country into the old dark days of President Daniel Moi’s era.

“The rule of law is paramount and is the basis and the foundation on which the country is build. The Kenyan nation is bound to fail when the rule of law is regarded and that will be the end of us,” he said.

Following the launch of the BBI report in November last year, Kuria has been critical over its implementation while time and again reading mischief by some people who were out to misguide Kenyans on its contents.

After his release, he reiterated his commitment and those of other like-minded leaders not to accept any further changes in the 156-page document vowing to only support what a 14-member BBI taskforce Senator Yusuf Haji (Garissa) recommended.

Affirming that it is his position on the BBI that landed him in trouble by the law enforcers whom he accused of being used to settles political scores, he challenged those behind his woes to face him head on.

While taking issue with Friday’s BBI political meeting which was held in Kisii, Kuria challenged the Raila Odinga-led brigade to make clear their intentions known rather than taking Kenyans for a ride.

“I want to ask Raila if his intention is to scuttle DP Ruto’s chances to ascend to power in 2022, I dare him to declare that and let him not use BBI to hoodwink Kenyans,” he said.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome who led an onslaught in demanding for his release, accused the state machinery on Friday, in particular Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, of intimidating DP Ruto allies.

Thirdway Alliance Leader Ekuru Aukot who visited Kuria on Saturday condemned his continued detention and the defiance of court orders.

He wondered why, even after the verification of the court order issued by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Friday; Kuria was yet to be granted his freedom.

Kuria is due to be arraigned on Monday to face charges.