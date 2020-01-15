KUPPET wants teachers enlisted in police and KDF sent to public schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15- Teachers enlisted in Kenya Defence Forces and the police service might find themselves in classrooms if a recommendation by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) is adopted.

This follows the killing of 3 teachers in Garissa County, who are the latest victims of terrorism, in a worrying trend in the troubled Northern Kenya regions that border Somalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a raft of measures, the union Chairman Omboko Milemba asked the government to also deploy at least two police officers in each public school in the region to provide security to the teachers

in the region. Such teachers should maintain

“Trained teachers who are currently enlisted in the disciplined forces, in particular the police services and KDF, should be redeployed to schools,” Milemba said.

The three teachers were killed last week when terrorists stormed Kamuthe primary school in Garissa, where they abducted another teacher.

In addition, the union wants the regulation requiring newly employed teachers to work in their first stations for at least five years modified following recent attacks in Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Tana River and Lamu Counties.

“We are calling on TSC to give these teachers a break because many of them are traumatized and they need time with their families and for prayers. So, they should not be forced to go back there at least for the next three weeks,” Milemba added.