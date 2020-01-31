KQ suspects flights to and from Guangzhou over coronavirus fears

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31 – Kenya Airways suspends flights to and from Guangzhou, China over coronavirus fears but will maintain Nairobi-Bangkok route.
