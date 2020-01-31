KQ suspects flights to and from Guangzhou over coronavirus fears

Today 9:06 am (11 minutes ago)
Kenya Airways has direct flights to Guangzhou, China but announced a suspension until further notice. /CFM-FILE.

By CAPITAL REPORTER, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31 – Kenya Airways suspends flights to and from Guangzhou, China over coronavirus fears but will maintain Nairobi-Bangkok route.

