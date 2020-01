3 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, in far-reaching changes in his Cabinet.

His docket will be taken over by Peter Munya who has been moved from the Ministry Industrialisation. Betty Maina is the new Industrialisation Minister.

Monica Juma has been moved from Foreign Affairs to the Defence Ministry where she will switch places with Raychelle Omamo.

Developing story …