Kisii MCAs condemn withdrawal of DG Maangi’s security, official vehicles

, KISII, Kenya, Jan 12 – A sections of Kisii Members of County Assembly (MCAs) came out to defend the Deputy Governor Joash Maangi on Sunday following the withdrawal of his security and official cars on Friday ahead of the Nyanza Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative forum held at the Kisii Golf Club.

Maangi’s staff was also withdrawn under unclear circumstances after a contingent of security personnel stormed his residence in Kisii town with towing trucks.

“Thursday night (Friday morning) at about 4am, a contingent of about 12 armed policemen came to my residence in Kisii town ready with a tow track to tow a way my county government allocated vehicles but my domestic staff offered to give them the keys and they took away the vehicles,” the DG, one of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in the Gusii region, recounted in a statement issued on Friday.

Speaking in Kisii, the MCAs said Maangi, having been elected on a joint ticket with the governor, is entitled to benefits and privileges outlined in the constitution.

The dramatic withdrawal of cars and bodyguards assigned to Maangi came amid a series of statements over alleged graft in the county, the DG vowing to champion the fight against corruption.

“We all know that corruption is fighting back, and the ongoing intimidation of our Deputy Governor is a clear indication of it all,” said Kiogoro MCA Samuel Apoko.

He challenged Governor James Ongwae to deliver services to the residents and stop intimidating the Deputy Governor.

“Since the 2017 elections, we have passed many Bills but the Executive headed by the government has done nothing in the ground and the money has been spent,” said Apoko.

Boochi Tendere MCA James Ondari said the Deputy Governor should be allowed to freely express himself give his opinion unrestricted.

He said county lawmakers will support Maangi in the fight against corruption adding they were willing to pay the ultimate price.

Nominated MCA Joyce Ombasa challenged Governor Ongwae to focus on delivering his mandate and stop intimidating Maangi.