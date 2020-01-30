Kiambu MCAs happy with Senate’s move to uphold Waititu impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, and NJOKI KIHIU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kiambu MCAs have welcomed a move by the Senate to impeach Ferdinand Waititu as Governor saying it marked a milestone in the county’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solomon Kinuthia, an MCA for Ndenderu Ward, who moved the impeachment motion in December last year, said the vote on Wednesday upheld the will of the people.

“I am so happy and satisfied,” he said, “I thank the Senate for being fair and just to the residents of Kiambu. I also thank my colleagues at the County Assembly for voting in support of the motion. I am grateful for the moral support I received during the whole process.”

Waititu was impeached by the Senate on Wednesday night, but filed a challenge at the High Court Thursday seeking to overturn the decision.

He also sought orders to stop the swearing-in of James Nyoro, his Deputy who is set to take over from him once he takes oath in a week’s time.

Waititu had wanted the court to stop the oath until his case is heard and determined, but the court ruled that it can proceed. He was ordered to serve all the parties ahead of Monday when the case will be heard.

Nyoro’s swearing-in had been scheduled for Thursday morning but it was postponed, after legal experts pointed to illegality in case it was allowed to proceed, saying the exercise can only proceed after 10 days from the impeachment day and the actual date must be gazetted.

The postponement did not go down well with Nyoro’s supporters, who vowed to paralyse county activities until he is sworn in.

“When you steal, you steal alone, you abuse the office alone so let us not focus on whether his impeachment was political or not. As the county MCAs we are happy about our decision and we will continue doing what we were elected to do without fear of intimidation from anybody,” Ngenda MCA John Ndung’u said.

His remarks were echoed by Kahawa Wendani ward MCA Cyrus Odhiambo who said that they are determined to ensure Kiambu residents benefit from their taxes.

“We are very excited and very satisfied. I want to assure you that our oversight role will not be compromised by anyone or anything because our goal is to deliver services to “Wanjiku”,” Odhiambo said about the impeachment of Waititu who is also facing corruption charges in court.