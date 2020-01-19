Khalwale accuses Mudavadi and Wetangula of betraying their community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MUMIAS, Kenya, Jan 19 – Former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale has demanded an apology to the Luhya community from ANC and Ford Kenya party leaders, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula accusing them of betrayal.

Khalwale said the two leaders had promised to lead a protest in Mumias over the ailing sugar factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people were waiting for their leaders in vain … I understand they received a phone call which made them change their minds and instead they went for the Build Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting at Bukungu as their followers waited for them in Mumias,”

said Khalwale.

He however maintained that the group that opted out of the BBI rally had made its point. ” I would like to thank John Waluhke, Rashid Echesa, Didimas Barasa, Dan Wanyama, Malulu Injendi, Justus Murunga and the other MCAs who were with us yesterday because they made it possibe for our event to succeed.”

He further alleged arbitrary arrests of Mumias youths by the police.

The former lawmaker said most businesses were affected as heavy security personnel took charge of the township.

“Shop owners left their premises and small business people left their wares unattended as they scampered for safety when police started lobbying teargas at the crowds,” he explained

He called for immediate release of the arrested youths noting that some were injured and taken to the hospital.

Khalwale wants medical bill accrued by the injured to be written off.

“We are also demanding that the government compensates those who lost their wares or whose goods were damaged in the fracas,” he charged