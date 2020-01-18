Keep your ‘political’ cards close to you chest DP Ruto tells Wiper leader Kalonzo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MAKINDU, Kenya, Jan 18 – A section of leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto have said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should not be turned into a political contest.

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has called Kenyans to stop engaging in politics of ‘sizing each other up’ but instead focus in development oriented politics.

Ruto said the ongoing Building Bridge Initiative (BBI) meetings being held in different parts of the country by politicians are meant to divide Kenyans instead of uniting them.

Instead, the DP urged politicians to let Kenyans decide for themselves without chocking them with lies.

“Let give kenyans an opportunity to give their views on the BBI.

“There are no superior views, there are no inferior views, every view is important from every quarter ” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on his part said that though BBI there isan opportunity to unite Kenyans, “But we should guard against making it a tribal outfit meant to divide Kenyans.”

“Today several leaders are at Bukhungu Stadium … Wetangula, Musalia … it tells you this BBI is bringing Kenyans together … but what are we doing here as Kenyans celebrating the tribe?”, he questioned.

They were speaking during the burial of Rael Mbeleete, mother to the former Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu in Makindu, Makueni County on Saturday.

Former Senator Johnson Muthama took a different stand saying that the Kamba community is not supporting BBI.

He said until that time the final report will be tabled, the community remains aloof.

“If the constitution is being changed to pave way to award some leaders some political posts, we will not support it”, he said.

Regarding political alliances, Ruto said Kenya is a free country where there is freedom of association and he is not limited in making new political friends.

“Political friendship is healthy but we will pull out political cards at right time”, he quipped.

“We live in a free country, you cant be forced to be someone’s friend. So, let’s talk with Kalonzo. BBI has opened an opportunity for negotiations. I don’t mind working with Kalonzo”, said the Deputy President.

Ruto asked Wiper leaders not to be selfish in mis-advising Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on matters presidency.

“Don’t hold him back … He needs to plan and work with others … There’s need for him to interact with like minded politicians”.

“Kalonzo hawa watu saa ingine wanakuenjoy (these people sometimes make fun of you)” he jested.

“They will use you at times for their own political mileage and you need be careful”, he warned.

The DP was responding to Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua who had told Kalonzo not to blink when it came to vying for the country’s top seat.