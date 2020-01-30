Kalonzo proposes powerful PM post, removal of term limits for governors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jan 30 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday recommended the removal of term limits for governors to address the demands by second term governors for creation of regional governments.

The proposal for a third tier of government were first voiced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a co-partner in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and has subsequently been backed by governors in Nyanza and Coast region.

Speaking in a meeting that brought together leaders from greater Ukambani region at Athiriver, Musyoka was categorical that he supports the removal of term limits for governors.

“One of the recommendations is that governors don’t have to think of second tire, third tire and so forth. Remove the term limits for governors. This issue of tires might be a problem in this country,” he said.

Musyoka also voiced support for the creation of the post of a powerful Prime Minister in the national government.

“Who will prevent Uhuru Kenyatta becoming a Prime Minister because he will have to be appointed by the president?” he posed.

“What we recommended, and I still stand by that, is the Bomas Draft. We didn’t recommend a weak Prime Minister,” he added.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who was in attendance called on elected leaders in the lower eastern region to unite for the growth of the area’s economy and betterment of the lives of the residents.

Governor Ngilu said the area’s leadership unity was key in spearheading the interests of the people and bargaining for the national cake.

She said the county governments’ share of 15 per cent of the national budget was not enough for efficient service delivery at the grassroots noting most of the services had been devolved.

Governor Ngilu called on Ukambani leaders to attend a February 1 BBI rally slated for Kitui saying the initiative will largely influence Kenya’s leadership in the 2022 elections.