KAA announces closure of section of JKIA entrance

, NAIROBI, KENYA, Jan 17 – Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced the temporary closure of a number of traffic lanes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport’s main entrance.

In a statement dated Friday 17, KAA said, “In order to improve passenger experience at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya Airports Authority wishes to notify the general public of the temporary closure of selected traffic lanes at the airport’s main entrance from Saturday 18th January, 2020.”

“This is to facilitate the installation of a new car park management system,” explained the statement.

“The closure has been scheduled during the off-peak hours of 0830HRS to 1300HRS and 2300HRS to 0430HRS so as to minimize the impact on airport operations,” said KAA.

Normal traffic flow is expected to resume by Thursday, 23rd January, 2020. KAA says that during this period, the airport’s Cargo Gate will remain open for 24 hours to ease traffic.

The authority has said it will work closely with the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) to assist with the management of traffic flow at the airport.

Motorists and passengers are advised to plan accordingly and allow extra time when coming to the airport as delays may be experienced.