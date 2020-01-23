Judiciary says automation-centered performance improvement plan under threat over budget gap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The Judiciary has pleaded for increased budgetary allocations, to avoid an imminent halt of key projects including the ongoing expansion and modernization of court infrastructure.

Eighty per cent of infrastructure projects, the Judiciary indicated on Wednesday, are financed through donor funding, key among them the World Bank-funded Judicial Performance Improvement Programme (JPIP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The current JPIP initiative totaling Sh10.5 billion is due to lapse in June 2020.

In a passionate appeal, Chief Justice David Maraga made a case for the Judiciary before President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, detailing an endless list of challenges occasioned by a lean budget.

Delivering his State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report (2018-2019), Maraga decried what he termed as “random budgetary cuts” by Parliament.

“Your Excellency, I make calls and they were not responded to,” he said during the event also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

“We are stack, we have not been told why (this happened). We live in this country; we were not given a chance to say what areas not to touch because they are crucial.”

The cuts, he said, “have brought some of the Judiciary functions to a halt.”

Maraga said the situation has been worsened by the recent budget cuts, effects of which will spill over to an already alarming state of backlog of cases.

“Our major problem is finances,” he said.

He said they were able to reduce the backlog of cases above 5 years to 38,000 from 170,000 but that was before the budget cuts.

Late last year, the CJ said affected services included mobile courts and automation services. He said Judiciary could no longer pay for internet connectivity.

The Chief Justice further cited shortages of manpower saying other than the Supreme Court, the rest are operating at 50 per cent of the required numbers.

His sentiments were echoed by Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi who warned of a looming crisis with World Bank funding for projects set to lapse in June 2020.

The World Bank, she said, has been financing data processing upgrades under the JPIP.

She called on the expeditious establishment of a statute for National Council of Administration of Justice, as recommended by the Judiciary Service Commission.

This, she said, will strengthen “all the justice sector institutions, to enable them to have a strong sense of ownership which will go a long way to improving the state of administration of justice in Kenya.”

Speaker Lusaka called for close partnership among the arms of government.