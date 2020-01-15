Impeachment charges against Governor Waititu set for Senate hearing on Tuesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has recalled senators from their recess for a Special Sitting on Tuesday, January 21 discuss Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s impeachment.

In a special gazette notice published on Friday, January 10, Lusaka said he set Tuesday next week as the day Senators will have the special sitting.

Lusaka said the decision to convene a Special Sitting was arrived on the request of the Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen who mobilized support of the requisite number of Senators for the sitting.

The sitting gazettement came against the backdrop of a missed 7-day deadline set out under County Governments Act within which the Senate is expected to convene and discuss an impeachment motion upon receipt of a resolution by a County Assembly from its respective Speaker.

Lusaka indicted he received the resolution dated December 20 on December 23.

The Kiambu County Assembly impeached Waititu on December 19.

63 ward representatives supported the impeachment motion anchored on abuse of office and violation of the Public Finance Management Act.