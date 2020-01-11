IG says widely circulated photos depicting 2 brothers as terrorists misleading

1 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says two brothers pictured outside a supermarket in Westlands are not terrorists.

The pictures of the duo went viral on social media, with several social media accounts relating one of them to a wanted terror suspect, by the name Maulid Bilal.

The IG, on Friday, urged Kenyans to be cautious while circulating such sensitive information, since it can cost an innocent person their life.

He said in case of suspicious activity or person, the public should report to the police first for verification.

“We encourage and thank anyone who may see and report any suspicious person(s) or activities to the police or any government agency but warn not to circulate in the social media,” the IG said.

The wanted terrorist, Bilal, was identified as the ringleader of an Al Shabaab militant group that attempted an attack on a primary school in Saretho, Daadab area on Tuesday, that claimed four lives.

Police described Bilal as the chief agitator of a gang of criminals who have been causing havoc in Fafi and Hulugho in Garissa.

The Tuesday attack left two people nursing injuries after the militants were cornered by the KDF Special Forces who thwarted their plan to storm the school.