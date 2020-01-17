I will address the plight of Kenyans, Chelugui says on taking over Labour Ministry

1 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16- New Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has assured workers that he will maintain an open-door policy as he seeks to address their concerns while serving Kenyans in addressing the plight of workers.

Speaking after taking over from Ukur Yatani, who was confirmed as the Treasury CS, Chelugui emphasized that he will continue to champion for the collective terms and agreements with various unions.

“I will work hard to steer this Ministry to the next level as well as ensure that the lives of Kenyans and especially the children are protected. Social protection is a very important department and I will be championing for this to ensure the vulnerable in the society are protected,” he said. Chelugui was moved from the Water ministry.

“I also extend a lot of goodwill to workers and their unions I welcome them with open hands to this Ministr,” he said.

Yatani, on the other hand, outlined social protection of families and people with disabilities as areas which need to be addressed.

“We think of families as the most invisible but very important part of our lives. People living with disability are also under that and I am sure everything will be okay soon because of the measures we have taken to ensure that people get what belongs to them. They should be treated well and given the help they deserve,” Yatani said.