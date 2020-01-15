Govt to issue passports, birth certificates within a day from application date – Matiangi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jan 15 – The issuance of passports, birth certificates and other documents under the Immigration and Civil Registry departments will take a maximum of a day from the application date, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi announced on Wednesday.

The charges are among a raft of measured being undertaken by the State Department of Interior and Citizen Services to enhance service delivery.

“By July 1, this year (2020), issuance of ID cards, Birth and Death Certificates and Passports shall be a same day service except for applications originating from outside of Nairobi and abroad,” said Matiangi.

Speaking during the official opening of a three-day high-level security meeting in Mombasa’s Whitesands the members of public have been complaining of problems while trying to obtain these crucial documents.

“Last year, I interacted with citizens at their most vulnerable moments and the pain and misery I saw them go through is unacceptable in Public Service,” he said.

Matiangi directed the Principal Secretary responsible for Citizen Services to ensure strict and uncompromised adherence to the Service Charters of government departments mandated to issue passports, IDs, birth and death certificates.

He also directed County Commissioners, who are coordinators of national services, to conduct impromptu checks at service centers, report and act on public servants slowing down service delivery.

“I shall hold the County Commissioners responsible for in particular, immigration services, registration of persons and issuance of birth and death certificates in their counties,” he said.

Matiangi said the ministry will automate all citizen services.

“We shall move from manual to digital. This will allow us to serve our citizens with the dignity and efficiency they deserve whilst ensuring highest levels of security of our citizens’ private data,” he said.

On corruption with the Ministry of Interior, the CS warned that they shall endeavor to achieve radical improvement on integrity perceptions within the ministry.

“I shall not condone any acts of rent seeking, citizen shakedown or creation of fear, anxiety and desperation with the sole purpose of conferment of personal benefit by our officers. This shall be met with pain and ruthlessness,” said Matiangi.