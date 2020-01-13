Govt releases Sh32.5 billion to cater for free day secondary schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13-The government has released Sh32.5 billion to cater for free day secondary schools in the country.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, each student will get Sh22, 240 annually.

Sh2,000 will cater for students’ medical expenses and insurance, while Sh 4,414 will purchase teaching, learning and examination materials.

“I want to reconfirm once again that the day secondary schools capitation is already in schools,” he told reporters at the Moi Girls School in Nairobi, where he was monitoring the Form One admission exercise.

“Our principals are doing as we requested, each child that comes must, without choice, be given access to schools including those without requisite fees required,” he affirmed.

In the fee structure, the government assured that it will pay for each student’s basic needs through NEMIS, irrespective of the school category.

The Ministry expects each school must be duly registered and headed by the Teachers Service Commission appointed Principal.

Schools and their bank accounts must be registered on the NEMIS platform, Magoha said.

Magoha reaffirmed that students joining public secondary schools should not be turned away due to lack of fees, and has assured that even girls will not be kicked out if found to be pregnant.

“Therefore, even those who gave birth during the examinations should be allowed to join secondary school,” the CS said, “they will be given time off to attend to their babies.

Form Ones have been given until Friday, January 17 to report to school.