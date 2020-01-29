German tourist found dead in Malindi hotel, female Kenyan companion on the run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Police in Malindi are investigating the mysterious murder of a 78-year-old German national Deterring Herman, who was found dead in his hotel room at Moriema Cottages.

According to police in the region, Herman checked into the Cottages in a company of unidentified woman on Monday night and they spent a night together.

However, the entire day on Tuesday, he did not come out of the room.

His lifeless body was discovered at around 7:30pm when a receptionist at the Moriema Cottages went to check on the guest, who had not woken up.

“He peeped through the window into his room and saw blood stains on the bed. The police were called in and Deterring Herman was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood with multiple cuts,” reads a police report.

Ken Kazungu, a manager at the Moriema Cottages, told journalists that the deceased arrived in Malindi on December 4, 2019 and was to stay at their facility for two months.

He has been staying with the unidentified lady since he arrived, the manager indicated.

“He was in the company of a young woman all the time, but they never showed any signs of disagreement. On that fateful night they went to sleep at around 1:00am,” Kazungu told reporters.

Police in Malindi cordoned off the room as a scene of crime.

“Detectives are combing the room for any possible weapon that might have been used to commit the crime. They suspect a machete could have been used,” a source on the ground said.

Detectives said they suspect that the victim was either drugged or too drunk to make any noise when he was attacked.

“This might have been a machete that was used because of the deep cuts. We suspect that the victim was either too drunk or was drugged before he was killed,” said a detective familiar with the investigations.

However, night staffs at the Moriema Cottages said they did not hear any commotion during that fateful night when Herman was killed.

“I did not hear any distress noise or see the girl leaving at night,” said a guard at the hotel.