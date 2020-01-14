Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria due to plead in assault case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria will be charged on Tuesday after the court dismissed an application to stop an assault case against him.

The ruling followed an application by Kuria’s team of lawyers led by Dr John Khaminwa who opposed his plea taking.

In his submissions, Dr Khaminwa Monday told the court the police disobeyed a court order issued by Milimani Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Friday last week allowing Kuria to be released from police custody.

The legislator, who is not new to controversy, is accused of attacking a woman last month in December under unclear circumstances.

According to reports, the incident happened right inside the Inooro FM radio studios in Nairobi, during a political talk show.

Kuria who was arrested on Friday was freed Saturday evening on a Sh20,000 police bond after attempts to have him freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail obtained from Principal Magistrate Cheruiyot failed.

Upon his release the outspoken lawmakers said he will not be cowed by attempts by a few powerful individuals in government to silence him over his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

“I belong to the wing where I am in alliance with the DP Ruto and if that is the reason why I was arrested then I am not afraid and ashamed to be arrested again. We are seeking for power and we are going to form the next government and we have no excuse and regrets on that,” he said.