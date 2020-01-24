Form One transition hits 80pc as govt starts mop-up

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24-Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced a remarkable transition to Secondary schools on the final day of the Form One admission.

Speaking at Statehouse Girls High school on Friday, Magoha said the ministry will do everything possible to ensure the 152, 000 students who are yet to join secondary school are admitted.

“By 12pm (Friday), 852,000 learners (80 percent) of the 1,075,000 candidates who sat KCPE in 2019 had reported to secondary schools countrywide. Reports from all parts of the country indicate that large numbers of students have flocked various schools ahead of the deadline. We, therefore, expect the figures to rise to the peak by the end of the exercise,” Magoha said.

He further revealed that Murang’a County WAs leading in the transition rate with 127 percent followed by Nyeri and Nairobi counties at 113 and 111 percent respectively.

“Some counties have even surpassed the 100 percent mark and I am happy to announce that Counties in Central Region are doing well. Murang’a is leading at 127 percent which is truly commendable. However, we have other counties like Tana River which is at 49 percent. I am asking our officers from there to help us mop out those students,” Magoha added.

The ministry attributed the low transition in these counties to repetition as some children opted to repeat Class 8, some learners opted to join TVET institutions, Early marriages, and teenage pregnancies.

To ensure the 100 percent transition rate, Magoha said the government will launch a countrywide mop-up campaign to trace all candidates who are yet to report to schools.

“I have consulted with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and the Teachers Service Commission and resolved to engage jointly in the mop-up campaign,” he said, “We have directed our field officers to comb all their regions to find the candidates who are yet to report to schools and ensure that they are enrolled in the schools they were placed in.