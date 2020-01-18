Form One admission deadline extended to 24th January, 2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Ministry of Education has extended the admission period of form one pupils into secondary schools by seven days, making the new deadline January 24th.

In a statement, the ministry has advised schools to use the extension to trace all their learners who have not reported, as well as capture all reported learners in National Education Information Management System, NEMIS.

The Ministry has also urged Primary School head teachers to ensure that all their 2019 candidates have been placed and reported to schools.

“They should report any child who is out of school for any reason to their respective sub-county directors and national government administrative officers among them chiefs and county commissioners,” says the statement.

“To this end, the government is on course to achieving 100 percent transition from Primary to Secondary school.”

Form one selection was launched on December 2nd 2019 by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, where he set January 17th, 2020 as the deadline.

In December, Magoha said a total of 1,083,456 candidates sat 2019 KCPE, out of which 1,075,201 had been placed in secondary schools.

This was after excluding inmates, overage and refugees in camps.

“Admitting all this will complete our plan of admitting all candidates in line with the 100% transition from primary to secondary education as required by Article 53(1)(b) of the Kenya Constitution on provision of free and compulsory basic education to every Kenyan child,” Magoha said.