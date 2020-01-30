Fighting to the end: Waititu files suit challenging Senate impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – The saga surrounding the impeachment of Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao as Kiambu Governor has now moved to court, after he moved to court Thursday, seeking orders to set aside the Senate decision.

Waititu, argues that the Senate did not properly evaluate the impeachment motion forwarded from the County Assembly in December last year, that voted to send him over abuse of office and other charges.

He filed the case, as his Deputy James Nyoro prepared to take an oath, that was postponed on Thursday morning over a legal challenge. The court has declined to grant Waititu orders to stop Nyoro’s swearing in.

Nyoro had been scheduled to take oath early in the morning, but the Judiciary canceled the exercise at 2pm, with no explanation, having sent out invitations to media houses that High Court Judge John Onyiego was set to administer the oath.