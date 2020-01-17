EACC blames Judiciary for slow convictions in graft cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is blaming the judiciary for the slow rate of conviction of individuals accused of corruption, a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta raised similar concerns.

The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said his office is actively doing its part in the war against graft, but feels let down by the Judiciary, a claim dismissed by Chief Justice David Maraga.

“The slow judicial process has become a concern, in the Akasha case it took the US one year to conclude, my guess is you know how long it would take Kenya,” Mbarak said, after a meeting with European Union Ambassador to Kenya Simon Mordue.

According to Maraga, cases can only secure convictions if they are properly investigated and sufficient evidence provided.

Mordue, who was on a courtesy call to the commission, emphasized the need for inter-agency cooperation to help speed up cases in the courts.

“A way needs to be found that can actually move to the successful track record to convictions, it is very important that cases are brought to court it is equally important that convictions are secured,” Mordue said.

He emphasised on the need to speed up cases because the longer they stay, “The availability of witnesses to engage and supply evidence becomes more difficult.”

During the meeting held on Thursday, the EACC sought help from the EU to improve the quality of investigations, ensure confiscation of illegally acquired property and the forfeiture of unexplained wealth to the state.

The EU committed to support the commission through advocacy for servant leadership and accountability of public officers.

“We will enhance capacity in asset tracking, recovery, financial investigations and intelligence management,” Mordue assured.