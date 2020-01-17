EACC arrests Kitui Finance chief, 2 others in graft probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Kitui County Finance boss June Mawiya Munyao has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in an investigation targetting more than 5 other officials.

Also arrested is Jeremiah Nguli Kisilu and Rodgers Makau Sande – Chairman and Secretary of the Tender Evaluation Committee respectively.

“They have been arrested to face the law over procurement irregularities,” said Yassin Amaro, EACC Spokesman.

Detectives from the commission were out looking for Shedrack Muli Munyithia – Chief Officer Lands and Joshua Kalola Munya- the Head of Supply Chain Management.

“They are believed to be hiding but we will get them,” Amaro told Capital FM News on Friday morning.