Duale urges American companies to invest in Kenya’s Big Four agenda

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25-Majority Leader Aden Duale has encouraged American companies to consider investment opportunities under the government’s Big Four agenda.

Duale, who spoke after a meeting with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in the US, said that the government is looking to partner with local and foreign companies to boost President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term flagship projects.

“I explained the opportunities that the Big Four agenda of the President’s Government on universal health care, manufacturing, food security, and affordable housing that American companies can invest in our country,” Duale tweeted after the meeting.

During the meeting, Duale also lauded Ellison for defying odds and beating his rivals in 2018 in which he secured a top seat in government.

“Ellison was the first Muslim to be elected to Congress and the first African American representative from Minnesota,” Duale added.

Ellison has also served as a vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Chief Deputy Whip and sat on the House Committee on Financial Services.

On his part, Ellison said he has a lot of interest in Kenya, East and the Horn of Africa and had serious engagements on security, peace-building, human rights and reforms going on in the region.

Duale also held talks with the leadership of the Minnesota State Legislature in which they discussed the key legislative features of the House Representatives and collaboration on several fronts including partnership programs.