DPP loses bid to cancel Samburu Governor Kasaine’s bond

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – The anti-corruption court in Nairobi has declined to cancel bail terms of Sh15 million issued to Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine over alleged breach of a court order.

Senior Principal Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not demonstrated the said breach by the governor who is facing Sh84 million corruption case.

He said the allegations of the governor having re-assigned the county executive, he did not physically enter the county offices in which he was barred by the court.

The DPP ought to have brought tangible evidence for consideration by the court, it was ordered.

The governor was charged last year over allegations for corruption and abuse of office, alongside ten members of his executive. They all denied the charges.

The DPP in his application alleged that the governor had interfered with prosecution witnesses, which aspect the court found was not supported by evidence.

However, the DPP has applied to appeal against the decision of the court.