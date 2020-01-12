DPP Haji wants Sonko jailed for nominating DG, terms Executive act breach of bail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has filed an application seeking to vary bail terms issued to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Haji argued in the petition that the City Hall boss violated terms set by the anti-corruption court when he was freed on December 11 after being charged in a Sh357 million graft case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the court to cancel the Sh15 million cash bail on which the governor was set free on and commit him to detention pending the hearing and determination of his case.

The DPP said Sonko violated the order of the court by nominating a Deputy Governor despite being barred from accessing his City Hall office.

The application filled by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Joseph Irungu will be argued before the Magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Monday, January 13.

Sonko was charged with seventeen others for misappropriating Sh357 million.

The matter is set to come up for mention on January 15.