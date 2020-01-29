Detectives arrest 23-year-old police impostor at Kabete’s National Polytechnic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Detectives Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old police impostor accused of extortion.

The suspect was nabbed after he walked into Kabete National Polytechnic where he illegally arrested a student for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs.

Ironically, detectives recovered a roll of bhang, a toy pistol and some Sh30,000 he’d extorted from the victim.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect identified as Daniel Ochieng had issued threats to the student, warning of “severe police action.”

He had disguised himself as a cop based at Nairobi Central Police station saying he intended to conduct investigations on crimes within the institution.

Such cases are rampant across the country where criminals pose as officers in a bid to extort from targeted groups.

The impostor arrested Tuesday was due to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.