CS Magoha pleads with non-local teachers to stay put in the north east

, MACHAKOS, Kenya Jan 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Tuesday urged non-local teachers to re-consider their threat to leave the Northern Kenya region following a terror attack that claimed three of the colleagues in Garissa.

The teachers had on Monday expressed their reluctance to stay in the region after suspected Al Shabaab fighters staged an attack on Sunday morning in Garissa.

Speaking as he assessed the on-going Form One reporting in Machakos County, the Cabinet Secretary noted that the government is committed to ensuring security of its employees and all Kenyans in general.

“As Kenyans we must not be afraid, because it is only God who knows when I will die; so, let those teachers remain where they are, because the government is very aware.”

“You may think you are coming back to your relatives for safety, but you end up dying on your bed, but justice must be done. It is very painful to loss a teacher who had sacrifice to go serve in the hardship area so that she or he can help the children acquire education like in other parts of Kenya,” said the Education CS.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion Monday urged the Professor Magoha to convene a meeting with the Union alongside the Ministry of Interior and Teachers Service Commission to discuss the plight of teachers deployed in North Eastern region.

But the Education CS promised stern action stating the security agencies are hunting down the culprits who orchestrated the killings.

“You cannot use, and you shall not use religion to kill innocent people and that is may stand.”

“I pray that may God grant their souls a good place in Heaven. But it will not be long, even before those idiots who killed them will be on the opposite side and they will even be asking for water, but water can’t cross from this side to that side,” Prof Magoha said.

Sossion said the terror attack on the teachers was the fourth in recent years and blamed the re-occurrence of the incidents on the poor staffing norms by the Teachers Service Commission.