Court nullifies appointment of ex-Othaya lawmaker as Employment Authority chairperson

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – High Court Judge Onesmus Makau on Friday nullified the appointment of former Othaya lawmaker Mary Wambui as Chairperson of the National Employment Authority.

The judge said the legislator was unsuitable for the job, terming Executive decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta as irregular.

“The respondent does not meet the constitutional and statutory requirements and therefore unsuitable to serve,” he ruled

Wambui’s appointment had been opposed by a section of lawmakers led by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, under Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, who challenged it in court.

In his ruling, Justice Makau noted Wambui had limited education and lacked at least seven years of experience in human resource management or its equivalent, a key requirement for the job.

