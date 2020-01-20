Court halts Prof Isaac Mbeche’s appointment as acting UoN Vice Chancellor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha’s decision to appoint Proof Isaac Mbeche, the University of Nairobi’s Acting Vice Chancellor was Monday halted by the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Lady Justice Maureen Onyango further suspended Magoha’s decision to revoke Prof Stephen Kiama’s appointment as the substantive Vice Chancellor by the University Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orders were issued after Prof Kiama filed a suit through lawyer Fred Ngatia challenging the legality of Prof Magoha’s decision.

Ngatia argued that CS Magoha has no power to revoke Prof Kiama’s appointment having been selected by the board after a recruitment process

“Under section 35(1)(a)(v) of the Universities Act the CS has no power in law to appoint or revoke the appointment of the VC,” Ngatia told the court.

Ngatia told the court temporary orders will calm the volatile situation at the university created by CS Magoha since Prof Kiama had already assumed office and commenced his duties.

Prof Kiama was appointed Vice Chancellor through a letter dated January 3, 2020 for a period of five years.

The orders of the court will remain in force until February 5 when the case will be heard inter partes.