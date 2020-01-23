Court declines to allow MP Babu Owino seek treatment out of prison

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – A Nairobi court has ordered Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili Owino alias Babu Owino to be treated at the Industrial Area remand prison facility, where he was taken on Monday pending a bail report in an attempted murder case.

Owino is remanded at the Industrial Area Prison after denying charges of attempting to kill Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, at B-Club in Nairobi.

The order was issued on Thursday when Owino was failed to appear in court for the hearing of incitement to violence case where he is accused of subversion and uttering abusive words against President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

Trial magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot declined to issue an order sought by Owino’s lawyer to be allowed to seek medical attention at a different facility, saying that the prison has sufficient medical treatment facility where he can be attended to.

The prosecution through Catherine Mwaniki said the prison authorities failed to produce him in court since he is unwell.

But Owino’s lawyer told the court that his client was suffering from chest pains and he could not appear in court.

The magistrate adjourned the hearing of the case to February 7 to confirm the hearing dates.

In the hate speech case, Owino is accused that he uttered the incitement words against the presidency during a public rally that took place in Kawangware.

Owino is alleged to have made utterances that were taken to be demeaning to the Presidency.

He also faces an alternative charge of incitement to violence and uttering words calculated to lead to disobedience of lawful authority. The MP is out on cash bail in this respective case.