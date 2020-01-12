COTU says new NHIF regulations punitive to contributing low-income earners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Sunday termed newly effected National Health Insurance Fund regulations as punitive to contributing low income earners.

The workers’ union said it will explore all avenues to ensure that the changes are reversed.

ADVERTISEMENT

COTU Deputy Secretary General Benson Okwaro told a news conference the union was not consulted before the changes were made and called upon NHIF to suspend the new regulations.

The changes which took effect at the beginning of this year require voluntary members who pay an annual subscription of Sh6,000 upfront and wait for six months before they can access services.

Under the new rules, a member can only include one spouse and a maximum of five children as dependents.

More to follow…