Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub withdraws assault claims against Sonko

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Coast Regional Police Commander Rashid Yakub will no longer pursue an assault case against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, State counsel told a Voi court on Tuesday.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) will now formally withdraw the case slotted which had been slotted for Tuesday, January 21 before Senior Resident Magistrate Fredrick Nyakundi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The position was relayed to the magistrate when Sonko appeared before the court to answer to assault charges arising from his December arrest in Voi.

The matter was postponed after Sonko’s lawyers told a Voi court on December 18 that the county chief was unable to personally appear in court due to ill-health.

His lawyers George Kithi and Larry Wambua told the duty judge the Governor was ill and could not therefore honour the court date.

The court ordered the embattled county chief to show up in court on January 21 when he will face charges.

Police Spokesperson Charles Owino said Sonko will face the law for his abusive, unruly and violent when police tried to arrest him.

“Due to Sonko’s lack of cooperation during the arrest, the National police have resolved to file extra charges against the Governor,” he said following the Ikanga Airsrip incident.

During his arrest on December 6, Sonko defied orders to board a police chopper at the Ikanga Airstrip on the outskirts of Voi town from where he was flown to Nairobi to face charges over the embezzlement of Sh357.4 million from City Hall coffers.