Coast leaders present 16 resolutions to Raila during Mombasa BBI rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25-Coastal leaders have presented 16 resolutions they want included in the final report of the Buildings Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The recommendations were read out by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi who presented them to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, during a BBI rally held in Mombasa on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maintaining all port operations will help revive the transport and logistics sector and save the unemployed individuals brought by economic crisis triggered by major policy changes on SGR,” said Kingi.

The leaders also recommended a review of landownership proposing that the government should consider buying land from absentee landlords, review of historical injustices on land to resettle affected communities within the area.

Other major recommendations included a provision of economic stimulus package for the key growth sectors, such as blue economy, tourism, transport and logistics, ports and value addition.

They also want to partner with the government to develop special programs for tourism revival.

The coastal leaders also suggested the revamping of industries related to cotton, coconut, cashew nuts, rice, sugar that are economy boosters in the coastal region.

“These crops must be classified and acknowledged under the law,” Kingi said while presenting the recommendations on behalf of the coast region leaders.

Creation of an independent, social and economic assessment impact commission, creation of a blue economy ministry at the national level with a CS from the region, inclusivity of the leaders in top government positions, exploitation of national resources and ensuring equity in education according to the leaders will support the community of the coastal region.

The leaders also want the government to strengthen county and community participation in the security of the coastal region.

“We need to have a regional police authority that will tame terror attacks that occur in our area leading to loss of lives,” Kingi said.