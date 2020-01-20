Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi arrested for demanding Sh17.5mn to pull down libellous content

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested city blogger Cyprian Nyakundi on Monday on allegations of extorting Sh 1 million from an unnamed victim.

Nyakundi was arrested alongside an individual DCI identified as Emanuel Nyamweya Ong’era.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were demanding for Sh17.5 million promising to pull down libelous content published on online platforms they manage.

“Detectives based at Gigiri have today afternoon arrested two suspects namely Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong’era after successful investigations touching on extortion, blackmail and false accusations,” DCI tweeted.

“The two had just received Ksh. 1 Million from one of their victims being a down payment of Ksh 17.5 million they had earlier demanded as a precondition for pulling down libellous posts appearing on a website allegedly owned by the suspects.”